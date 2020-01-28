You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS linking payment services firms with legal help as new law comes into force

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 1:16 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_mas_280159.jpg
In line with the newly introduced Payment Services Act, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has initiated a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help payment services firms in their transition.
PHOTO: ST FILE

IN line with the newly introduced Payment Services Act, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has initiated a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help payment services firms in their transition.

The programme will help these firms connect with legal services providers, MAS said on Tuesday in its announcement of the Act coming into effect.

With the commencement of the Act, the Money-changing and Remittance Businesses Act and the Payment Systems (Oversight) Act will be repealed, the authority added.

The new activity-based and risk-focused regulatory structure allows rules to be applied proportionately, while also being robust to changing business models, said Loo Siew Yee, MAS assistant managing director (policy, payments and financial crime).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The implementation of the Act follows dialogues and a public consultation on the Bill in November 2017. Parliament passed the Act on Jan 14. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

Banking & Finance

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

Credit Suisse spying scandal: regulator 'probing board role'

JPMorgan sticks with call to sell longer-dated bonds

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Bolton revelations roil Trump trial, witness push grows

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's lawyers, eager to attain his swift acquittal, pushed back forcefully on Monday against...

Jan 28, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

[LONDON] Bank of England governor Mark Carney steers his final interest-rate meeting this week that could end with a...

Jan 28, 2020 12:35 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets roiled on Wuhan virus fears; STI down 2.6%

ASIAN equities returned from the Chinese New Year (CNY) break awash in a sea of red as mounting fears over the...

Jan 28, 2020 12:23 PM
Transport

GM to pour billions into hub for electric and self-driving cars

[DETROIT] General Motors said Monday that it was investing US$2.2 billion in a Detroit plant where it will produce...

Jan 28, 2020 12:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Sasseur Reit slides 11% following mall closures on virus fears

UNITS of Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit) tumbled on Tuesday morning after its manager announced...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly