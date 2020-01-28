MAS linking payment services firms with legal help as new law comes into force

In line with the newly introduced Payment Services Act, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has initiated a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help payment services firms in their transition.

The programme will help these firms connect with legal services providers, MAS said on Tuesday in its announcement of the Act coming into effect.

With the commencement of the Act, the Money-changing and Remittance Businesses Act and the Payment Systems (Oversight) Act will be repealed, the authority added.

The new activity-based and risk-focused regulatory structure allows rules to be applied proportionately, while also being robust to changing business models, said Loo Siew Yee, MAS assistant managing director (policy, payments and financial crime).

The implementation of the Act follows dialogues and a public consultation on the Bill in November 2017. Parliament passed the Act on Jan 14.