You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS proposes legally-binding cyber security measures for all Singapore financial institutions

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 1:00 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

BP_MAS_060918_60.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has moved to tighten the rules on cyber security by proposing to make legally binding a set of six essential cyber security measures that financial institutions (FIs) in Singapore must put in place to protect their IT systems.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has moved to tighten the rules on cyber security for financial institutions (FIs) in Singapore by proposing to make legally binding a set of six essential cyber security measures to protect their IT systems.

The measures are already part of its existing MAS Technology Risk Management Guidelines, but the financial regulator is proposing to raise them into legally binding requirements.

The move comes as more financial processes are being done digitally, and in the face of increasing cyber attacks .

The six measures are:

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

- addressing system security flaws in a timely manner

- establishing and implementing robust security for systems

- deploying security devices to secure system connections

- installing anti-virus software to mitigate the risk of malware infection

- restricting the use of system administrator accounts that can modify system configurations, and

- strengthening user authentication for system administrator accounts on critical systems.

The move is aimed at countering cyber breaches, which are often the result of insecure system configurations or compromised system accounts, said MAS in a press release on Thursday. The proposed measures are aimed at enhancing the security of FIs’ systems and networks as well as mitigating the risk of unauthorised use of system accounts with extensive access privileges.

Said MAS chief cyber security officer Tan Yeow Seng: “The proposed notice on cyber hygiene seeks to strengthen the overall readiness of all financial institutions to address cyber threats by delineating a clear and common cyber security waterline for the financialindustry. This will help ensure that our financial sector as a whole continues to be resilient to cyber threats.”

Cyber security has been in the spotlight in Singapore since July 10 when news broke of a massive data breach at the SingHealth cluster of public hospitals. The nation's worst cyber attack compromised the private data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients, including the medical prescriptions of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In the wake of the attack, 11 critical service sectors, including banking and finance,  were asked to review their connections to untrusted external networks or ensure better protection if they could justify the need for these connections. 

MAS has launched a public consultation on its proposed measures, which will be open to feedback from Sept 6 to Oct 5. 

A copy of the public consultation paper is available on its website.

Banking & Finance

Two more of Australia’s big banks raise home loan rates

Fintech firms need more scrutiny by regulators, says DBS chief

BOJ's Kataoka urges more stimulus, criticises bank's flexible bond yield plan

AmEx probed in US on forex pricing: source

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

UOB, Shanghai Pudong bank ink MOU to target Belt and Road companies

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
5 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore but many are going to foreign talent: Linkedin

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_Piyush Gupta_060918_62.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Fintech firms need more scrutiny by regulators, says DBS chief

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine bags contract to retrofit 13 ships from Maran Tankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening