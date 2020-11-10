You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS proposes new identity verification process as impersonation scams jump

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 11:26 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SOON, financial institutions (FIs) may no longer be allowed to rely on common personal information such as NRIC number, residential address and date of birth as the sole means of identity verification.

This comes as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday issued a consultation paper on the types of information required for non-face-to-face verification of an individual's identity, amid rising impersonation scam cases.

With the consultation, MAS aims to address the risks arising from theft and misuse of an individual's personal particulars.

When it comes to phone or online banking, it is proposed that FIs will have to use at least one of the following types of information for non-face-to-face verification before it undertakes any transaction or requests from an individual:

a) information that only the individual knows, such as password or PIN;

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

b) information that only the individual has, such as one-time password generated by a hardware token issued to the individual or software token activated on the individual's mobile device;

c) information that uniquely identifies the individual, based on the individual's biometrics, such as face or fingerprint recognition; and

d) information that is only known between the individual and the financial institutions, such as account transaction information.

On the rationale for this move, Tan Yeow Seng, chief cyber security officer, MAS, pointed out that personal information such as NRIC number and date of birth are often provided by members of the public for various purposes, such as filling in an application form.

"This information, if fallen into the wrong hands, can be used for impersonation fraud," he said.

Even as many FIs already have in place these identity verification practices, the proposed notice will further bolster consumer confidence in FIs by making these identity verification practices compulsory during non-face-to-face financial transactions, added Mr Tan.

In the same vein, the MAS's Cyber Security Advisory Panel on Tuesday also urged FIs to review their security controls, given the elevated technology-related risks that come from remote working on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It unveiled several key recommendations on enhancing cybersecurity for FIs at the panel's fourth annual meeting with MAS management on Nov 5, 2020.

One key recommendation from the panel was the need for FIs to review cyber risk profiles to see if they have changed amid the rapid adoption of remote access technologies and work processes. This is to ensure that appropriate controls are implemented to mitigate any new risks.

With the increased reliance on third-party vendors, the panel also stressed that FIs need to step up their oversight of these counterparts and to monitor and secure remote access by third parties to FIs' systems.

Another key recommendation was for FIs to strengthen governance over the use of open-source software (OSS). This comes as vulnerabilities in OSS are "typically targeted and exploited by threat actors", with the panel recommending that FIs establish policies and procedures on the use of OSS to ensure these codes are reviewed and tested before they are deployed.

Ravi Menon, MAS's managing director, said that Singapore's financial sector has "done well so far" in its cyber and operational resilience amid the new operating environment created by the pandemic.

"But as the situation prolongs, that resilience will come under greater stress as cyber attackers look for new vulnerabilities," said Mr Menon, who had chaired the meeting. "Financial institutions must remain alert and nimble and strengthen their defences against emerging cyber threats."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US still faces possible default wave, asset declines due to pandemic: Fed

Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance

CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks, says dividends back in focus

Ant's stalled IPO could see its value slashed by US$140b

S$35m grant to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions

Emerging market debt beckons funds after Treasury yields slump

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 11:28 AM
Government & Economy

US still faces possible default wave, asset declines due to pandemic: Fed

[WASHINGTON] The United States may still face a wave of debt defaults and "significant declines" in asset prices...

Nov 10, 2020 11:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance

[LONDON] Britain demanded Monday that companies reveal the impact of climate change as it unveiled its first ever...

Nov 10, 2020 11:22 AM
News

South-east Asia's Internet economy on track to pass US$300b by 2025: report

DESPITE a challenging economic climate brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, South-east Asia's Internet economy...

Nov 10, 2020 11:18 AM
Consumer

New Xbox hits stores, launching holiday season console war

[TOKYO] Microsoft's new Xbox console hit stores worldwide on Tuesday, kicking off a holiday season battle with Sony'...

Nov 10, 2020 11:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

US court suspends key permits for Equitrans Mountain Valley pipeline

[NEW YORK] A US federal appeals court on Monday issued a stay of key water crossing permits needed to complete...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Riverstone, Sunningdale, Bumitama Agri, Vicom

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for