You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS revises technology risk management guidelines

Move comes amid 'clear indication' of a worsening cyberthreat environment
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

Singapore

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued revised technology risk management guidelines amid "clear indication" of a worsening cyberthreat environment.

This comes after the recent spate of cyberattacks on supply chains, which targeted multiple IT service providers through the exploitation of widely-used network management software, said the regulator in a statement.

MAS said the revised guidelines focused on addressing technology and cyber risks in an environment of growing use by financial institutions (FIs) of cloud technologies, application programming interfaces and rapid software development.

The guidelines outlined enhanced risk mitigation strategies for FIs, that is, to establish a robust process for the timely analysis and sharing of cyberthreat intelligence within the financial ecosystem; and to conduct cyber exercises to allow FIs to stress test their cyber defences by simulating the attack tactics, techniques and procedures used by real-world attackers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MAS also said that in light of FIs' growing reliance on third-party service providers, the guidelines set out the expectation for FIs to exercise strong oversight of arrangements with third-party service providers, to ensure system resilience as well as maintain data confidentiality.

Additional guidance on the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors and senior management were also included in the new guidelines.

"The board and senior management should ensure that a chief information officer and a chief information security officer, with the requisite experience and expertise, are appointed and accountable for managing technology and cyber risks. The board should also include members with the relevant knowledge to provide effective oversight of technology and cyber risks," said MAS.

The revised guidelines had incorporated feedback received from a public consultation conducted in 2019, MAS's engagement with the industry and MAS's cybersecurity advisory panel.

Tan Yeow Seng, MAS chief cyber security officer, said: "Technology now underpins most aspects of financial services. Not only are financial institutions adopting new technologies, they are also increasingly reliant on third-party service providers.

"The revised guidelines set out MAS's higher expectations in the areas of technology risk governance and security controls in financial institutions."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Asean fintechs may list in US market on dual-listing track

UOBAM completes acquisition of Vietnam fund manager

ECB to hold course as virus clouds outlook

Philippine banks 'likely to recover faster from pandemic than 1997 Asian crisis'

Billionaire to take over bankrupt Indian shadow bank

US$40,000 key test for Bitcoin boom: JPMorgan strategists

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for