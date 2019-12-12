You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS revokes CT Bright Investment's licence to conduct fund management business

Thu, Dec 12, 2019 - 3:56 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CT Bright Investment (CTBI) is no longer allowed to continue its fund management business in Singapore after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) revoked its capital markets services licence with effect from Dec 9. 

This was due to numerous breaches of MAS's rules and licence conditions, the central bank said on Thursday. 

CTBI did not start fund management activities within six months of the issuing of its licence, and did not seek an extension to commence its fund management business as required by the MAS.

The company also did not lodge numerous regulatory returns under the Securities and Futures Act, and Futures (Financial and Margin Requirements) Regulations, despite repeated reminders to the company and its chief executive Tanawat Wansom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CTBI had also in 2018 breached its licence condition by not informing the MAS of the resignation of one of its two directors - who was the company's relevant professional and appointed representative.

SEE ALSO

MAS revokes CT Bright Investment's licence

As a result, CTBI failed to meet minimum competency requirements for licensed fund management companies to have at least two directors, relevant professionals and appointed representatives.

In addition, CTBI did not respond to or comply with MAS's written direction, which was issued due to the company's poor compliance track record and unresponsiveness, MAS added.

"MAS takes a serious view of CTBI's and its CEO's flagrant disregard of MAS' rules, licence conditions and written direction," the central bank said.

Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

SoftBank-backed OneConnect edges up after US$312m IPO

Pound jumps against Singdollar; further strength likely but not at same pace

Asian markets up on early news of trade deal and Brexit optimism

Asia fixed income offers positive spots in world of negative yield

More SGX FX futures traded in November amid surge in offshore yuan contracts

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly