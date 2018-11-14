You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 3:48 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has released a consultation paper on creating pre-defined sandboxes called Sandbox Express, to complement the existing FinTech Regulatory Sandbox launched in 2016, the authority announced on Wednesday.

The aim is to enable firms which intend to conduct regulated activities to embark on experiments more quickly, without needing to go through the existing bespoke sandbox application and approval process.

The MAS proposes to create pre-defined sandboxes for activities where the risks are generally low, or well-understood and could be reasonably contained. It will assess applications on only two criteria: technological innovativeness of the financial service, and fitness and propriety of the applicant's key stakeholders.

The first sandboxes will be for insurance broking, recognised market operators and remittance businesses, with boundaries, expectations and regulatory reliefs pre-determined.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS's chief fintech officer, said: "We are heartened that the FinTech Regulatory Sandbox has been well received by the industry. We have engaged more than 150 fintech players since the sandbox was launched, and a number of firms have experimented in the sandbox.

"To facilitate quicker experimentation and faster introduction of innovative financial services to the market, we are now offering the option of Sandbox Express."

Applicants would have to declare that they are able to fully comply with all expectations of the pre-defined sandbox that they apply for, which include providing clear disclosure and obtaining acknowledgements from users before the users are on-boarded as customers.

Once approved, they would be required to submit periodic progress reports to the MAS and ensure that they adhere to the pre-defined sandbox expectations.

Public consultation will run from Nov 14 to Dec 13, and a copy of the public consultation paper is available on the MAS website.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_061118_19.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX inks pact with Bank of China, CFETS to promote their bond indices outside China

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore family businesses upbeat on growth but need better succession plans: PwC

Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

BCA banks on 'live' demonstration projects in push to get Singapore building sector to go digital

BP_condo_061118_23.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.7% in October; HDB rents inch up 0.3%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening