You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 3:50 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued 13-year and 15-year prohibition orders (POs) against three Singaporean men who ran an illegal share trading scheme that netted them more than S$2 million each.

The POs against Simon E Seck Peng, a former representative of UOB Kay Hian, as well as Leong Chee Wai, a former representative of First State Investments (Singapore), are each for a duration of 15 years.

Meanwhile, Toh Chew Leong, also a former representative of First State Investments (Singapore), was slapped with a PO of 13 years.

All three POs took effect from Aug 13, MAS said on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The three individuals are thus prohibited from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA).

They are also banned from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA.

MAS said the three men had colluded to misuse confidential information obtained in the course of their work for personal gain, when they were representatives of capital market services licence-holders.

They were engaged in a "front-running" arrangement over a period of 7 years. Front-running refers to a broker using advance information of pending share orders to place buy or sell trades through his personal account with the aim of benefitting once the stock price moves.

Last month, Leong, E and Toh were convicted of insider trading offences and sentenced to 36 months, 30 months and 20 months imprisonment respectively.

It was the first front-running case prosecuted as an insider trading offence, which attracts a heavier punishment, in part due to the involvement of price sensitive information.

The case centred on offences committed between 2007 and 2014 involving some 40 Singapore-listed companies, including Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, CapitaMalls Asia and Global Logistic Properties. Foreign-listed stocks were targeted as well.

Banking & Finance

Anbang to sell entire US$2.4b Japan property portfolio; Blackstone seen bidding: sources

US SEC to consider new guidance on investor use of proxy advisors

HSBC Singapore names senior real estate lawyer and its global digital head as new directors

Australia's NAB posts flat Q3 cash profit as bad debts, costs rise

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Big 3 Singapore banks face rising asset risk: Moody's

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

Breadtalk - Henry Chu.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk CEO quits, chairman to take over

file74h4ejm0vtskmedda2k.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices ease further in July, volume spikes: SRX

nz_hengsweekeat_140876.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ups the ante in chips industry's future

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly