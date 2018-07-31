You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 5-year prohibition order on former CIMB banker for insider trading

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 2:45 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a five-year prohibition order against a former vice-president of CIMB Bank Bhd, Alan Tay Yeow Kee, for insider trading, it said on Tuesday.

In 2011, Mr Tay arranged for another person to purchase on his behalf the shares of two listed companies, Qualitas Medical Group Ltd and Leeden Ltd. Mr Tay did this while in possession of "non-public and price sensitive" information that both companies had received takeover offers. He had obtained the inside information by virtue of his position in CIMB.

Mr Tay made a profit of around S$30,000 from the shares purchased with the privileged information.

In May 2017, Mr Tay was convicted on three charges under the Securities and Futures Act for insider trading. Three other charges were taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing. He was fined S$180,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the prohibition order, Mr Tay will be prohibited from carrying out any regulated activities and from taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the Securities and Futures Act. The prohibition order against Mr Tay took effect on Monday.

Banking & Finance

Private stock exchange FundedX launches in Singapore

OCBC to equip 330 retail wealth advisers with private banking skills

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Singapore fintech C88 scores US$28m Series C funding led by Experian

UOB, major marques launch digital car loan service

Key week for dollar markets as central banks meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating on Tuesday after US rout

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening