You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 9:52 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Tuesday it is studying whether to admit digital-only banks that have emerged out of fintech firms as licensed entities.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Tuesday it is studying whether to admit digital-only banks that have emerged out of fintech firms as licensed entities.

Responding to a query from The Business Times on whether Singapore will offer virtual bank licences, an MAS spokesman said MAS has been reviewing how digital-only banks with a "non-bank" parentage can offer value, and how potential risks will be managed and contained.

This comes as MAS clarified that since 2000, Singapore-incorporated banks have been allowed to set up banking subsidiaries to pursue digital-only business models.

It said that Singapore’s banking market is well served by many local and foreign banks offering a full suite of services, through both digital and non-digital channels. MAS added that banks are also actively improving their digital offerings in cooperation with fintech companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That said, banks are not alone in harnessing digitalisation. Technology and other non-bank firms have been making large digital strides, and they have brought substantive value to their customers in doing so," MAS said.

With that, some of these non-bank firms have established digital-only banks, either among themselves or in partnership with incumbent banks.

“MAS is studying whether to admit such digital-only banks with non-bank parentage. We have been engaging relevant stakeholders to ascertain the unique value that such entrants could bring to our banking landscape, and understand how potential risks will be managed and contained.”

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
4 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

lwx_shopping_070519_52.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening