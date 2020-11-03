MAS subsidies drove first-time bond issuances in 2019: report

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SUBSIDIES from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) drove first-time bond issuances in Singapore in 2019, said its Singapore Corporate Debt Market Development 2019 report released on Friday.
The MAS noted that there was a significant increase in debutant Asian...
