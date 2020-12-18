MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Fed

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will again extend its US$60 billion swap arrangement with the US Federal Reserve through Sept 30, 2021. In turn, the MAS USD Facility will also be extended till then, offering up to US$60 billion of funding to banks, to facilitate...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes