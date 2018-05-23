You are here
MAS to simplify rules for market operators and speed up launch of new products
New multi-tier regime for market operators or exchanges to replace current single tier
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) intends to simplify rules to encourage more exchanges and also to make it easier to launch new derivatives products.
It proposes to improve market operators' business flexibility when establishing new centralised trading
