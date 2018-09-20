You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mastercard inks global sponsorship deal with world's largest e-sport

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BT_20180920_KYMASTERCARD20_3567669.jpg
Mr Rajamannar sees e-sports growing bigger globally, eventually becoming more mainstream in future with large brands jumping aboard the sponsorship bandwagon.

Singapore

GLOBAL payments company Mastercard announced on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year global sponsorship deal with video game developer Riot Games to become the first global sponsor for computer game League of Legends, touted as the largest e-sport in the world.

The "first

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180920_LSDBS20_3567671.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS ramps up project finance deals on Asia infrastructure

BT_20180920_YOREDAS20_3567644.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas

BP_SGX_200918_8.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Are there risks to having too many Jardine units in the STI?

Most Read

1 Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor expected to be charged with money laundering soon, says report
2 Singapore property market facing 'many challenges': Redas president
3 Govt seeks to set record straight on ministerial pay
4 Singapore's payments transformation pushes ahead with single QR code
5 Retaliatory tariffs put almost all of China exports to US on the line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Najib Razak_200918_12.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia ex-PM Najib faces 21 new charges over 1MDB scandal

lyf one-north Singapore (2).jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit buys prime greenfield site for S$62.4m to build first co-living property in one-north

BP_SGbanks_200918_14.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

World's first unified payment QR code credit positive for Singapore banks: Moody's

Sep 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel, Ascott Reit, Far East, Asiatravel.com

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening