You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Maybank Q2 profit rises 18% on drop in provisions

Net profit for April-June was 1.96 billion ringgit versus 1.66 billion ringgit in the same period a year ago
Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYAN Banking (Maybank), Malaysia's largest lender by assets, on Thursday posted an 18 per cent jump in second-quarter profit due to lower expenses and allowances for loan losses.

Net profit for April-June was 1.96 billion ringgit (S$650 million), versus 1.66 billion ringgit in the same period a year prior. That was in line with the 1.9 billion ringgit average of two analyst estimates compiled by Reuters.

Revenue rose 5 per cent to 11.51 billion ringgit. Allowances for impairment losses on loans and other debt fell 30 per cent to 582.1 million ringgit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maybank said it expects its financial performance for 2018 to be "satisfactory", and that it targets return on equity of about 11 per cent for the year.

Chief financial officer Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said loan growth would be driven by the bank's consumer business, and that growth in corporate loans will slow.

"We do see strong momentum in our consumer growth for Malaysia, however on the corporate side, we see the momentum slowing down a bit," he said.

Rival CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia's second-largest lender, on Wednesday posted an increase in quarterly profit. It also said its consumer banking business has been positive since a general election in Malaysia in May.

The new government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad scrapped a consumption tax soon after coming to power, leading to a rise in consumer spending. Concerns nevertheless remain as economic growth is widely expected to slow this year.

Malaysia cut its growth forecast for 2018 and reported a slower second quarter two weeks ago, in part attributed to uncertainty brought by a change in government. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

S&P pays A$215m to settle Australian lawsuit

Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition

Fund that made 10,000% return on Spotify seeks new winners

Credit Suisse is seeking withdrawal from debt deal with owner of National Enquirer

BofA's Merrill lifts ban on commissions for retirement accounts

Germany eyes European banking champion in fix for Deutsche woes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

BT_20180831_TRUMP_3548008.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Will Powell bend to Trump's desire for lower US dollar?

BT_20180831_SKYLINE_3548106.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Bloomberg moves business forum from Beijing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening