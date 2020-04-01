Maybank Singapore to give S$1,400 to staff affected by Malaysia lockdown

MAYBANK Singapore will pay a one-time financial assistance of S$1,400 to employees who are living in Singapore temporarily due to Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

This is to defray the cost of their temporary accommodation and other incidental expenses, the bank announced on Wednesday.

The four-week MCO started on March 18 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, and will last till April 14. It entails the closure of Malaysia's borders, schools and all non-essential businesses.

In Singapore, a few Maybank employees are staying in accommodation provided by the bank, while others are renting their own place or staying with friends or relatives.

Separately, for staff members who are serving a 14-day stay-home notice in the city-state and face difficulties in buying basic necessities, their assigned business continuity plan coordinators are helping them order food and daily essentials. Maybank Singapore will reimburse these expenses, up to S$200 for each person.

In addition, the lender is giving a S$100 "thank you" voucher to every sales and service staff as well as security personnel working at its 18 Singapore branches. Security guards, property management agents and cleaners stationed at its office premises will also receive these vouchers.

The employee support measures come a week after Maybank announced it is offering complimentary remittance services for Malaysian customers working and living in Singapore who have been affected by the MCO.