Maybank Singapore to offer 100 traineeships to fresh grads, mid-career workers

MAYBANK Singapore announced on Tuesday its new 12-month traineeship programme that will recruit at least 100 fresh graduates and mid-career candidates, as part of efforts to grow its talent pool.

The bank will also give out a one-time Covid-19 cash support of S$1,000 to all its permanent employees earning S$4,000 or less per month to bolster staff's financial safety net amid the current economic crisis. In addition, employees in job grade AVP (assistant vice-president) and below who need extra cash support can apply for the Employee Covid-19 Support Scheme to tap a one-time cash funding of S$2,000 to tide over financial hardships, said the bank.

Wong Keng Fye, head of human capital at Maybank Singapore, said that the bank is taking a "holistic approach" to care for colleagues during this "challenging period" by helping those who may need financial assistance.

"At the same time, we are also looking to build a talent pipeline as our business grows, therefore trainees who join us will gain work exposure that will prepare them for an economic recovery," he noted.

The Maybank Traineeship Programme will take in workers in various functions, offering them work experience with the possibility of a permanent role on completion.

Learning and development programmes to enable workforce transformation will also be rolled out to equip employees with new skills in the areas of data analytics, digital, agility and change as well as some functional skills. This aims to prepare them for the transition of roles which may be impacted by digitalisation and sustainability focus.

The bank said that 92 per cent of its 2,000-strong employees are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

The bank has also recently pledged not to lay off employees because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, Maybank Singapore had disbursed financial assistance to staff affected by Malaysia's movement control order, offered expense reimbursement to staff serving stay-home notice, provided allowances for staff's transport and meals during the "circuit-breaker" period and presented appreciation vouchers to frontline staff.