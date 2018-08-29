You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Meituan Dianping 'to draw Tencent to US$4b-plus HK listing'

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180829_YPMEITUAN29AIJ7_3545154.jpg
Tencent Holdings, which now owns about a fifth of Meituan Dianping (above, one of its riders out on a delivery in Beijing), plans to buy US$400 million of stock in the IPO as a cornerstone investor.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

MEITUAN Dianping, the Chinese restaurant review and delivery giant, has started gauging investor demand for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A stock offering from the company could raise more than US$4 billion, said a source, who asked to stay anonymous because the details are private.

Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which already owns about a fifth of Meituan, plans to buy about US$400 million of stock in the IPO as a cornerstone investor, said different sources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The planned IPO would be only the second in Hong Kong with weighted voting rights since the city's bourse amended rules this year to attract more offerings from tech and biotech companies.

Smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp, the first to list with dual-class stock, has gained 0.6 per cent since it started trading in July, compared with a 0.1 per cent increase in the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Meituan plans to seek a valuation of US$50 billion to US$55 billion, sources said previously.

Representatives for Tencent and Meituan declined to comment.

IFR Asia reported on Tuesday that the company is gauging investor interest, citing unidentified people.

Meituan is raising capital amid a costly battle for market share against some of China's biggest Internet companies as it ventures into new areas from ride-hailing and finance to travel. It posted a net loss of 19 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) last year, hurt by ballooning marketing and research spending and after accounting for its preferred stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp are joint sponsors for the offering, while China Renaissance Holdings Ltd is the sole financial adviser, said its preliminary prospectus. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

Temasek unit, BOC lift community bank network by 27 more units

Debt deal won't fix Noble Group, ex-Temasek executive warns

ASEAN SMEs yield big business for PayPal

Global central banks could sell £100b from reserves in case of hard Brexit

Indian insurer will vote on majority IDBI Bank stake buy

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening