You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mexico's new government wants fintech, banks to help financial inclusion

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 9:16 AM

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's next government will look to fintech companies and large corporate banks to increase financial inclusion in the country, where only one-third of adults have a bank account, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Arturo Herrera, one of two future deputy finance ministers, said in an interview that the lack of financial inclusion was one of the biggest obstacles in the new government's fight against poverty, inequality and slow economic growth.

Leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is scheduled to take office on Dec 1, has made spreading the wealth more evenly a priority of his administration.

Mr Herrera said fintechs, commercial and government-controlled banks all had a part to play in improving access to financial products and services, arguing that a "lack of depth" in the sector was hampering progress.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will still have to create, or help create, a basic infrastructure that enables transactions between people or between people and financial institutions in some of the most rural, most disconnected areas of the country," he said.

Telecommunications companies and convenience stores would be consulted to help build such infrastructure, he said.

His said his team was also examining how to develop digital banking services, and could revisit Mexico's fintech law in a bid to improve financial inclusion.

Federal officials are reviewing the law, which passed Congress in March.

Despite several efforts, financial inclusion in Mexico has not increased significantly in recent years.

A 2015 assessment by Mexico's banking regulator found that 44 per cent of adults had a bank account but two-thirds of them were saving in informal ways.

Fintechs have relied on technology to deliver financial services, often leapfrogging traditional banking infrastructure such as branch offices, cash machines and personal attention.

"The next step is to speak to the commercial banking sector to understand what characteristics would help them consider this as a profitable segment or one that could become profitable in the future," Mr Herrera said.

He said state-owned development banks must become "more efficient, more dynamic" and be held to strict criteria when measuring progress on financial inclusion.

Gerardo Esquivel, the other incoming deputy finance minister, said that to find more efficient solutions to fight poverty and inequality, welfare programs would likely be combined or restructured to avoid duplications.

"There will be deep reforms in social programs," he said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Banks should not assume fraud victims are at fault: UK watchdog

US ends goverment foray into Wall Street's rental home bonds

Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes, then a pause

Singapore police recover over S$27m linked to Ezubao Ponzi scheme

DBS launches B2B portal for SMEs

After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

doc71k0yro30ls2461xeop_doc71jzriqfw2c2lzeh105.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes, then a pause

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening