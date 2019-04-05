You are here

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 11:47 AM
A room in Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance's global digital hub in Tokyo.
PHOTO: MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE

MITSUI Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) has set up a global digital hub at its Asia regional office in Singapore on Feb 1, 2019.

The company said its Singapore digital hub will help develop the company's Asean digital initiatives and support the regional office, located at SGX Centre 2, in developing digital strategies.

It added the hub will "enhance customer experience" and "facilitate development of insurance products and services through collaboration with business partners and open innovation with startups".

MSI opened a second global digital hub in Tokyo on Friday. Both hubs will act as bases to support global digialisation efforts, it said.

