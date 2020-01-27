Money FM podcast: Ang bao rates: Does it really matter?

The Breakfast Huddle: Ang bao rates: Does it really matter?

15:03 min

Synopsis: Every child looks forward to getting an ang bao from their loved ones. This Lunar New Year, the humble ang bao has evolved digitally. Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore), DBS Bank and Rohith Murthy, founder & country manager, SingSaver, share more on how parents can teach their children the value of ang baos and DBS' sustainability efforts with the introduction of the loadable DBS QR Ang Bao.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

