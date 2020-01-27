You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Money FM podcast: Ang bao rates: Does it really matter?

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_DigitalAngbao.jpg
(Left to right) Elliott Danker, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Jeremy Soo, head of Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), DBS Bank, Rohith Murthy, founder & country manager, SingSaver & Manisha Tank, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter.

The Breakfast Huddle: Ang bao rates: Does it really matter?

15:03 min

Synopsis: Every child looks forward to getting an ang bao from their loved ones. This Lunar New Year, the humble ang bao has evolved digitally. Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore), DBS Bank and Rohith Murthy, founder & country manager, SingSaver, share more on how parents can teach their children the value of ang baos and DBS' sustainability efforts with the introduction of the loadable DBS QR Ang Bao. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: HBO Invisible Stories

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

Banking & Finance

Fed seen holding rates steadyuntil at least 2022

Danish banks head into darkest phase of Nordic negative-rate cycle

ECB new chief Lagarde sets out to charm eurozone leader Germany

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

What Brexit? Investors snap up UK assets days before EU split

Soho House ex-backer bets on millennials with new fund

BREAKING

Jan 26, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia Holdings proposes S$2m private placement of shares

CATALIST-LISTED Mary Chia Holdings is proposing a private placement of up to 26.67 million new ordinary shares in...

Jan 26, 2020 10:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

[BEIRUT] When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a US$10,000...

Jan 26, 2020 10:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific enters deal to sell 13% stake in Philippine unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific said it has entered into an agreement for the proposed...

Jan 26, 2020 10:13 PM
Transport

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects

[PARIS] Renault's engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to...

Jan 26, 2020 10:09 PM
Government & Economy

After Brexit-settling election, UK firms see business bounce

[LUTON, England] At Bruderer UK, a small firm selling metal-stamping machines from an industrial estate just north...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly