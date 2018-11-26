You are here

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: An exclusive interview with DBS CEO Piyush Gupta

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: An exclusive interview with Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS.

The Hot Seat: An exclusive interview with Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS.

21:32 mins

Synopsis: DBS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and DBS CEO Piyush Gupta shares with us standout achievements of the bank, his thoughts on DBS' latest results, and what the bank's hopes are for the next 50 years. 

