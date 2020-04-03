You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Moody's cuts outlook for Australian banks

Australia's banking system downgraded from "stable" to "negative"
Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

RATINGS agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for Australia's banking system to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, as the coronavirus is expected to hit profitability via increasing provisions for loan losses and record low interest rates.

Moody's said the banks' strong capital positioning and asset quality would help ward off credit losses for now, but prolonged economic disruptions could erode capital levels and lead to more impairments of home loans. Australia's "Big Four" banks generate a majority of their earnings through home loans and have been struggling as a series of rate cuts to record lows have put intense pressure on margins.

While profitability is likely to be squeezed, Moody's said, large stimulus measures from the Australian government to support companies and boost consumption may help mitigate risks of loan defaults.

Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, Australia's banks find themselves in a much stronger capital position because they have built up buffers to meet the regulator's 10.5 per cent target.

Last month, the country's prudential regulator also loosened its capital requirements to enable banks to lend more freely and boost credit flow to the economy.

In a bid to counter the economic impact of the virus outbreak, the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25 per cent in March and said the board would not tighten policy until it achieves its employment and inflation goals.

Ratings agency S&P provided a similar warning on Wednesday, saying that a severe downturn could trigger downgrades for banks due to a sharp fall in property prices and a materially weaker economic outlook.

Meanwhile, Moody's also downgraded its outlook for New Zealand's banking system to "negative" from "stable" along similar lines, saying that weaker economic growth this year could lead to an increase in non-performing loans. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Central banks' rate cuts cascade down to Singapore banks' key deposit accounts

China's traders cash out as love for risky assets fades

China's traders cash out as love for risky assets fades

China interbank market to expedite debt sales: sources

Moody's downgrades outlook for Australian banks due to coronavirus

Cruise operator Carnival pays high price to get credit investors on board: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Oil jump lifts Wall St as jobless claims data surges

[NEW YORK] US stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a...

Apr 2, 2020 11:58 PM
Life & Culture

Ellis Marsalis Jr, jazz pianist and music family patriarch, dies at 85

[NEW YORK] Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and educator who was the guiding force behind a late-20th-century resurgence in...

Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags

[WASHINGTON] The main US disaster response agency has asked the Defence Department for 100,000 body bags as the toll...

Apr 2, 2020 11:30 PM
Transport

Global air passenger demand sees steepest decline since 9/11

[GENEVA] The coronavirus pandemic sent global air passenger demand plunging 14 per cent in February, marking the...

Apr 2, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee shares sink after COO suspended for alleged financial misconduct

[BENGALURU] Shares of Luckin Coffee sank 81 per cent on Thursday after the Chinese coffee chain said it had...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.