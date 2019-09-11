You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 12:18 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

IT appears that there is more to crazy-rich Asians than blatant consumerism after all, if a new study from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wealth Management is anything to go by.

Almost three-quarters of all Asian high net worth individuals (HNWIs), or 72 per cent, say that it is important to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when investing – much higher compared with their Western peers. Only about 43 per cent of Western HNWIs say the same.

The study also found that the younger generation of Asia’s high net worth families believe that they view wealth differently from their parents, with 69 per cent of them saying so. This is compared with just 56 per cent of Western HNWIs.

Michael Reed, head of wealth management, South-east Asia and chief executive, RBC Singapore Branch, explained that this divergence in Asia is attributed to a changing of the guard.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“In my experience, younger members of Asia’s global families, which are internationally mobile HNW families with financial interests that cross national borders, have been educated overseas and are returning to Asia with new ideas about how to manage family wealth,” he said.

“They increasingly see their investment activity as an extension of their ethical values, leading them to favour ESG factors.”

This is not to say that Western HNWIs do not favour ESG investments – quite the opposite.

Socially responsible investing (SRI) came about in the 1980s in Europe and then spread to the other Western markets, which later evolved into what is now considered mainstream practices.

“In Asia, however, ESG is a relatively newer concept, leading many of the clients I speak to in these markets being more likely to identify it as an active factor in making investment decisions rather than ‘standard operating procedure’,” said Mr Reed.

Even as more Asian HNWIs strive to do good, they are just as focused at growing their wealth.

More than 61 per cent of Asian respondents agree that their investment goal is “to increase wealth”, while only 45 per cent of HNWI respondents aim to do so.

Asian HNWIs are also more hands-on with their money; in Asia, 39 per cent of HNWIs classify themselves as “active investors” versus 29 per cent in the West, where passive investing is deeply entrenched.

This comes as fortunes in Asia are often younger than those in the West, with many families still in the process of building their wealth, according to RBC.

Asian HNWIs also seem to view the global economic slowdown more negatively compared to those in the West.

One particular worry for Asian HNWIs is the global economic uncertainty, with more than half (56 per cent) seeing it as one of their leading concerns, compared with 41 per cent of their Western peers.

In Asia, 39 per cent of HNWIs cited “cross border trade/tariffs” as a leading concern whereas only 27 per cent of Western HNWIs cited it as a key concern.

“This likely reflects the fact that Asian HNWIs – particularly those among Asia’s global families – often have relatively high exposure to international markets because of children attending school overseas, international property holdings or overseas investments,” said Vivian Kiang, head of wealth planning, RBC Wealth Management – Asia.

The study surveyed about 2,094 individuals between May-June 2019, including 440 respondents from four Asian economies: China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. The survey included HNWIs (those with at least US$1 million in investable assets), adult children of HNWIs and those who are not yet HNWIs, but who have a minimum income of US$100,000.

Banking & Finance

Biotech firm Henlius takes orders for Hong Kong's first major IPO since July

Business insurer QBE appoints Ronak Shah as Singapore CEO

UOB launches initiative to help next generation leaders of Asia's family-led firms

Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member

Brokerage Charles Schwab says to cut about 600 jobs

DBS launches first multi-tier financing facility on logistics blockchain platform

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

Lim Siong Guan (cropped).jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Garage

Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly