You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley plans to hire dozens for Asia wealth expansion

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 1:30 PM

AK_ms_1701.jpg
Morgan Stanley plans to add dozens of staff at its wealth business in Hong Kong and Singapore this year, signalling its confidence in the world's fastest-growing region when it comes to minting millionaires.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SINGAPORE] Morgan Stanley plans to add dozens of staff at its wealth business in Hong Kong and Singapore this year, signalling its confidence in the world's fastest-growing region when it comes to minting millionaires.

The New York-based bank is looking to add 30 to 35 private bankers in the two cities this year, Asia-Pacific wealth head Vincent Chui said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Hong Kong on Friday.

"Our continued expansion and growth will be actually a matter for us to accelerate in 2020," he said. The additional relationship managers "would perhaps translate into at least 50 or 60 more customer service, risk and product specialists".

Mr Chui spoke a day after Morgan Stanley reported record profit for 2019, helped in part by its wealth business, which makes up more than half of its revenue. The hiring plans contrast with job cuts at UBS Group AG, which began culling headcount in both Europe and Asia as new wealth co-head Iqbal Khan seeks to make his mark on the business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asked whether Morgan Stanley is open to acquisitions, Mr Chui said the firm "will look at all opportunities". "We want to expand this business at our own pace."

SEE ALSO

Challenge for digital banks to make a dent in Singapore retail market

Morgan Stanley ranked fifth by client assets among private banks in Asia excluding China in 2018, according to Asian Private Banker.

Wealth creation particularly in second-tier Chinese cities and other parts of Asia continues "very, very strongly", Mr Chui said.

China, Asia's biggest economy, is expected to see the biggest annual growth among the world's largest private banking markets through 2023, Boston Consulting Group said in a report last year. The nation's wealth accounted for more than half of all assets in Asia, excluding Japan.

Mr Chui said rich clients in the region are growing more bullish. "Two words: risk on," he said.

While Mr Chui said Morgan Stanley's business hasn't been impacted by the Hong Kong protests, "clients are asking more questions about where and how to structure their wealth, whether it is Hong Kong, Singapore, US and Europe". "I think in the ultra high net worth segment, there are plenty of choices."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Trading consultancy under CAD probe for possible licensing breaches, defrauding investors

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

Bank of Korea stands pat as it weighs housing boom, past cuts

Bank of England to hold steady on Jan 30 but chance of a cut high: poll

Pay2Home app allows overseas remittance using cash at 7-Eleven

Pay2Home app allows overseas remittance using cash at 7-Eleven

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.06% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading slightly lower on Friday afternoon, in contrast with most other Asian markets. The...

Jan 17, 2020 01:22 PM
Transport

Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push: sources

[HONG KONG] Volkswagen AG is set to take a 20 per cent stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-...

Jan 17, 2020 01:15 PM
Garage

Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at US$1b valuation: sources

[BEIJING] Temasek Holdings and Trustbridge Partners have held talks with WeWork China over increasing their stake in...

Jan 17, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi jets to Myanmar in billion-dollar charm offensive

[NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar] Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar's capital on Friday in a show of support for...

Jan 17, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

[BANGKOK] Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly