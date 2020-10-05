Most Integrated Shield insurers improve underwriting results in 2019

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE majority of insurers offering private Integrated Shield plans (IP) improved their underwriting performance in 2019, in a clear sign that a slew of measures taken over the past couple of years to dampen claims costs is working.
Insurers, however, aren't out of the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes