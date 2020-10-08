You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Motley Fool to close Hong Kong business due to political uncertainty

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 12:25 PM

af_motley-fool_081020.jpg
Investment news site Motley Fool will shutter its Hong Kong operations due to the uncertain political outlook in the Asian financial hub, according to a post on the company's website earlier this week.
PHOTO: FOOL.HK

[HONG KONG] Investment news site Motley Fool will shutter its Hong Kong operations due to the uncertain political outlook in the Asian financial hub, according to a post on the company's website earlier this week.

The move adds to ongoing concerns about the media and the investment environment in Hong Kong, following the implementation in late June of a new national security law, imposed by China, which introduced severe penalties for anything deemed as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The post, by Hayes Chan, Motley Fool's Hong Kong lead analyst cited last year's protests, the introduction of a National Security law and the United States and China's economic decoupling as reasons for the uncertainty.

"With all those uncertainties, it's hard to make predictable decisions to grow our Foolish business here over the next three to five years," the statement said.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said journalists can report freely if they do not violate the security law.

SEE ALSO

Covid-19 worsens crisis in world's most unaffordable housing market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The New York Times said in July it would move roughly a third of its staff to Seoul due to the political uncertainty and difficulties staff had in getting work permits.

Other Asian cities are hoping to lure financial business from Hong Kong, but financial institutions have, so far, not made any major public moves.

Tokyo is the only other Asian city where Motley Fool currently operates. The investment advisory service closed its Singapore business last year as regulatory requirements rendered it commercially unviable.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

White House curbs on Chinese apps seen posing risk to Ant IPO

Ping An-backed online wealth management platform Lufax files for US IPO

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says economy to continue recovering from pandemic's pain

Singapore's Lanturn bags US$3m seed round from East Ventures, CoCoon, individuals

UK financial services firms turn cautiously optimistic: CBI

US fines Citibank US$400m for poor risk management practices

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 12:33 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady on US stimulus hopes, US jobs data in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as renewed hopes for more US stimulus kept the bullion...

Oct 8, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

VP debate strikes civil tone after ugly US presidential clash

[SALT LAKE CITY] US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on the historic...

Oct 8, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

STARTING November this year, cruises with enhanced safety protocols will be piloted for two cruise lines that are...

Oct 8, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Business, labour groups urge G-20 to close 'stimulus gap' in Covid-19 crisis

[WASHINGTON] The Group of 20 nations must offer poorer countries a longer freeze in debt payments and other help to...

Oct 8, 2020 12:00 PM
SME

SACEOS launches industry resilience roadmap for Mice, events sector

THE Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) on Thursday launched a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, HC Surgical, Medinex, CDL, Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

MAS tipped to stand pat on Singdollar policy next week

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for