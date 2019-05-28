You are here

MUFG picks veteran banker Richard Yorke for new senior Singapore-based role

Veteran corporate banker Richard Yorke has joined MUFG Bank to head its Asia-Pacific corporate and investment banking business, based in Singapore.
MITSUBISHI UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has appointed Richard Yorke to the newly-created position of head of global corporate and investment banking, Asia Pacific (GCIB-APAC).

Based in Singapore, Mr Yorke will be responsible for MUFG Bank’s GCIB business across South-east Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania, the Japanese bank said on Tuesday.

The new role brings together the bank’s pan-Asian corporate banking coverage and solutions businesses under a single leadership.

Mr Yorke will report to Randall Chafetz, deputy chief executive officer of GCIB and head of global corporate, and Makoto Kobayashi, head of financial solutions group. At a regional level, Mr Yorke will also report to Noriaki Goto, the newly appointed regional executive for Asia.

Mr Yorke has almost 30 years of experience in corporate banking. Most recently, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of the wholesale banking group at Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco.

Before joining Wells Fargo, he spent 20 years at HSBC, primarily in Asia. His leadership roles in HSBC included president and chief executive of HSBC Bank (China).

