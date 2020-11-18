You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

National Australia Bank closes all branches over 'security threat'

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 2:25 PM

nz_nab_181185.jpg
National Australia Bank(NAB) said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed all its branches and attached offices due to a "physical security threat", but did not give further details.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] National Australia Bank(NAB) said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed all its branches and attached offices due to a "physical security threat", but did not give further details.

Australia's second-biggest lender said it was working with the police and is inspecting all of its branches and commercial offices to make sure they are safe to return to.

Queensland police told The Australian newspaper that a number of NAB branches in the state reported bomb threats.

As and when they are deemed safe, "we will advise our colleagues located in each of these they can return and locations will be progressively reopened to customers", Australia's biggest bank for corporate clients said in a statement.

NAB has over 600 branches across Australia.

The bank's Internet and mobile banking were working as usual, it said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 02:28 PM
Transport

Nissan's UK business tough to sustain without Brexit trade deal: COO

[TOKYO] Any final exit by Britain from the European Union (EU) that worsens business conditions through increased...

Nov 18, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as virus cases soar

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of...

Nov 18, 2020 02:09 PM
Stocks

Australia: Financials push shares to near nine-month high; NZ snaps 11-day rally

[BENGALURU] Australian shares hit a near nine-month high on Wednesday, bolstered by the financial sector after the...

Nov 18, 2020 02:05 PM
Consumer

Crown asked to delay gaming operations at New Sydney casino

[SYDNEY] Next month's opening of Crown Resorts' US$1.5 billion Sydney casino has been thrown into turmoil after...

Nov 18, 2020 02:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas seeking deal ideas for US$23b stock portfolio

[KUALA LUMPUR] Petroliam Nasional has asked a number of banks to submit proposals for what it ought to do with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for