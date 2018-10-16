You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nets starts service for online business billing and collections

Tue, Oct 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

yq-paycollected-15102018.jpg
Payment-service provider Nets on Monday launched PayCollect, an online billing and collections service for businesses to issue invoices and collect payments electronically.v
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NETS.COM.SG

Singapore

PAYMENT-service provider Nets on Monday launched PayCollect, an online billing and collections service for businesses to issue invoices and collect payments electronically.

Businesses will be able to send e-invoices as request-to-pay

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181016_ANGTAN15_3590401.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Stocks

SGX plans to hard-code due diligence banking guidelines into listing rules

nz-cbd-111018.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Most firms still unaware of industry transformation maps

ST20180910_201897526082_pixsph_SyazaNisrina_1597.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH FY18 profit down in absence of one-off gains

Most Read

1 Healthy correction or sign of worse to come?
2 Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility
3 Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance
4 StarHub CEO, who stormed in with job cuts, wants cheaper network
5 Developers gear up for flurry of launches before year-end
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek to debut tranche for retail investors with planned offer of 5-year bonds for up to S$400m

tharman.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Collaboration key for Industry 4.0 to take off: Tharman

Oct 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade show sees launch of Index Partners Network, standards mapping tool to aid Singapore manufacturers

doc72cc288ggat19x29l9lm_doc72ccbv9hzyasywg8hth.jpg
Oct 16, 2018
Real Estate

GIC makes two European investments in property, aircraft industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening