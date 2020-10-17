You are here

New IBF-MAS survey to project job losses, placements in financial sector

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
A new survey to project job losses and upcoming job placements in the financial sector will be launched by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
Singapore

A NEW survey to project job losses and upcoming job placements in the financial sector will be launched by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

This six-monthly survey is meant to better match job seekers to roles...

