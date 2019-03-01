You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New interim CEO of Australia's NAB expects "obsession" with customers

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 12:35 PM

BP_NAB_010319_44.jpg
National Australia Bank's (NAB) top executives should be obsessed with working for customers, interim chief executive officer Phil Chronican said as he promised change at the scandal-hit lender.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] National Australia Bank's (NAB) top executives should be obsessed with working for customers, interim chief executive officer Phil Chronican said as he promised change at the scandal-hit lender.

Mr Chronican started in his post on Friday following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Andrew Thorburn, who was last month criticised in the final report of a powerful year-long inquiry into misconduct in the financial sector.

In an internal email seen by Reuters, sent to the bank's 100 most senior executives on Thursday, Mr Chronican said he agreed with the Royal Commission's finding that NAB was not meeting the expectations of its key stakeholders.

"We are the bank's most senior leaders: we need to run the bank – and we need to change it," wrote Mr Chronican, who was a non-executive director on the NAB board when tapped for the interim role.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need to bring the same obsession to customer outcomes that airline companies do to safety."

His first day in the top job coincided with the arrest of a former supplier who is accused of defrauding NAB of millions of dollars.

NAB said it was cooperating with police, with the alleged fraud involving a former staff member.

"If the alleged fraud is proven, it represents a most serious breach of trust by a former employee," the bank said in a statement on its website.

During the Royal Commission, the bank admitted its subsidiaries wrongly charged fees to thousands of customers without providing them with services.

In his email to executives, Mr Chronican also said the bank was focused on ensuring fair compensation to customers for its wrongdoing.

"I am focussed on making sure we compensate customers as quickly as possible; and on fixing the issues that caused the failure."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars find a crumb of comfort in China data

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Another nod for China stocks as MSCI ups weighting

'Missing' Liberian cash was safely deposited, says outside probe

CIMB chalks up 5.4% rise in Q4 profit

DBS unveils investment platform with robo-cum-manager mix

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
5 M1 loses free float, to be delisted

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening