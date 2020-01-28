You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New Payment Services Act comes into force

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 1:16 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_mas_280159.jpg
In line with the newly introduced Payment Services Act, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has initiated a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help payment services firms in their transition.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Payment Services Act (PS Act) on Tuesday came into force, giving the regulator an expanded ambit to include new types of payment services, such as digital payment token services.

In a news release, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the new PS Act will also enhance the regulatory framework for payment services in Singapore, strengthen consumer protection and promote confidence in the use of e-payments. 

The new activity-based and risk-focused regulatory structure allows rules to be applied proportionately, while also being robust to changing business models, said Loo Siew Yee, MAS assistant managing director (policy, payments and financial crime).

With the commencement of the Act, the Money-changing and Remittance Businesses Act and the Payment Systems (Oversight) Act will be repealed, MAS said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In line with the newly introduced PS Act, MAS has also initiated a payments regulatory evaluation programme to help payment services firms in their transition. The programme will help these firms connect with legal services providers.

SEE ALSO

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

The implementation of the Act follows dialogues and a public consultation on the Bill in November 2017. Parliament passed the Act on Jan 14. 

Banking & Finance

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

Wall Street venture-fund curbs to be eased in Volcker revamp: sources

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

Credit Suisse spying scandal: regulator 'probing board role'

JPMorgan sticks with call to sell longer-dated bonds

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks post sharpest fall in 15 months as China virus spreads

[SEOUL] South Korean shares suffered their worst session in more than 15 months on Tuesday, dragged down by mounting...

Jan 28, 2020 03:55 PM
Life & Culture

Michou, whose drag cabaret was the toast of Paris, dies at 88

[PARIS] Michou, a flamboyant fixture of the Parisian demimonde who ran France's most celebrated drag cabaret for...

Jan 28, 2020 03:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp inks non-binding letter of intent to raise S$1m

CATALIST-LISTED Transcorp Holdings has on Jan 17 signed a non-binding letter of intent with undisclosed investors to...

Jan 28, 2020 03:29 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales drop for third straight month in December

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in December, likely held down by a shortage of...

Jan 28, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm

[SHANGHAI] The World Health Organization's director-general said on Tuesday he is confident in China's ability to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly