You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New Zealand central bank revokes ANZ's self-assessment of risk capital

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 12:36 PM

lwx_anz_170519_114.jpg
New Zealand's central bank has revoked Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ) local licence to assess its own risk capital due to "persistent" control failures, pushing up the bank's minimum capital requirement in the country.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank has revoked Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ) local licence to assess its own risk capital due to "persistent" control failures, pushing up the bank's minimum capital requirement in the country.

The censure comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is undertaking broader measures to tighten capital requirements and reduce risk to the financial system in the event of any major shock.

ANZ's New Zealand unit would now be required to use the central bank's standardised approach for calculating operational risk, raising its minimum capital requirement to NZ$760 million (S$683 million), the RBNZ said in a statement.

Shares in ANZ's New Zealand unit, listed on the local stock exchange, dropped 3 per cent to NZ$27.29.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ANZ is the biggest of the four Australian-owned banks that dominate the New Zealand market. It is accredited by the Reserve Bank to calculate its own regulatory capital requirements, but an internal review in April revealed that ANZ was not using the model the central bank had approved.

"ANZ's directors have attested to compliance despite the approved model not being used since 2014," RBNZ's deputy governor, Geoff Bascand, said in a statement.

"The fact that this issue was not identified for so long highlights a persistent weakness with ANZ's assurance process."

ANZ said it accepts the regulator's decision, which would mean that as of March 31 the bank's operational risk capital requirement increased by NZ$277 million.

"While isolated, and with no impact on customers or the operation of the bank, ANZ New Zealand is disappointed this error occurred," it said in an emailed statement.

The bank said it will work with RBNZ as it assesses whether it has appropriate verification processes in place.

In late 2017, the RBNZ forced Westpac Banking's New Zealand unit to keep higher capital levels until it fixed issues with its risk model's governance, processes, and documentation.

As part of its broader measures for the financial industry, the central bank has already proposed raising top banks' capital ratio to 16 per cent, indicating the country's top four banks, including ANZ, could collectively have to raise NZ$20 billion in new capital over the next five years, which could push up borrowing costs.

A decision is expected in the third quarter.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US junk bond funds suffer biggest outflow since December

StanChart hires JPMorgan's top mining banker in Asia, to be based in Singapore

Credit Suisse sets up family office services unit for Greater China's rich

China to step up efforts to tackle hidden debt: China Daily

A Cornell crypto professor is launching his own coin

Yale investing chief David Swensen tops university pay at US$4.7m

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

lwx_us china_170519_107.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

China not interested in talking with US for now: state media

lwx_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_170519_105.jpg
May 17, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

lwx_m1_170519_108.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 launches prepaid eSIM card for tourists on selected iPhones

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening