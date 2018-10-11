You are here
Ngee Ann Poly to design fintech programme for tertiary students in Indonesia
TEMASEK Foundation International and Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Thursday said it will partner Indonesia’s Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education (MoRTHE) on a new fintech programme to be implemented for tertiary students in Indonesia.
Over the next three years, the three parties will work together to provide a fintech curriculum to institutions such as Politeknik Negeri Jakarta (PNJ) and Universitas Indonesia, offering lab crawls, hackathons, seminars and workshops.
The partnership was inked under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MoRTHE and Ngee Ann Polytechnic on the sidelines of the third Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Bali, Indonesia. The collaboration is anchored by a grant of about S$523,000 for this cross-border programme from Temasek Foundation International.
“There’s a lot our two countries can learn from each other as fintech starts to impact the way our populations gain access to financial services. This MOU is just a start of a conversation on how we can best support the growth of necessary skills in both our countries.” said Clarence Ti, principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, in a press statement.