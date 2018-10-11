You are here

Ngee Ann Poly to design fintech programme for tertiary students in Indonesia

Thu, Oct 11, 2018 - 10:44 AM
TEMASEK Foundation International and Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Thursday said it will partner Indonesia’s Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education (MoRTHE) on a new fintech programme to be implemented for tertiary students in Indonesia.

Over the next three years, the three parties will work together to provide a fintech curriculum to institutions such as Politeknik Negeri Jakarta (PNJ) and Universitas Indonesia, offering lab crawls, hackathons, seminars and workshops.

The partnership was inked under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MoRTHE and Ngee Ann Polytechnic on the sidelines of the third Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat in Bali, Indonesia. The collaboration is anchored by a grant of about S$523,000 for this cross-border programme from Temasek Foundation International.

“There’s a lot our two countries can learn from each other as fintech starts to impact the way our populations gain access to financial services. This MOU is just a start of a conversation on how we can best support the growth of necessary skills in both our countries.” said Clarence Ti, principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, in a press statement. 

