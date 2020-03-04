You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nikola Corp to go public at over US$3.3b valuation

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[NEW YORK] Electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp said on Tuesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq by merging with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by investors including Fidelity and ValueAct.

After the reverse merger with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp , the combined company will be named Nikola Corp and be valued at more than US$3.3 billion, Nikola said.

The transaction will be funded by VectoIQ cash in trust and a US$525 million private placement of common stock at US$10 per share, led by institutional investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and ValueAct Spring Fund.

A SPAC uses proceeds from an IPO, along with borrowed funds, to acquire companies that are usually privately held.

Last month, SPAC Far Point Acquisition Corp agreed to acquire shopping tax refund firm Global Blue in a US$2.6 billion deal.

SEE ALSO

Warner Music, Cole Haan delay IPOs amid coronavirus jitters: sources

Virgin Galactic was taken public in July through a similar merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

The Nikola-VectoIQ transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, has been approved by the boards of both companies and the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol NKLA.

The merged company will be led by Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola, and controlled by Nikola shareholders.

Nikola's Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady will continue in his role after the deal, the company said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Banks in Europe step up coronavirus contingency trading plans

Malaysia cuts key rate as global central banks act amid virus

G7's draft coronavirus statement makes no direct calls for fiscal, monetary support: source

Technicals suggest Bitcoin's rally may have more room to run

China's Baosteel to issue up to 3b yuan of bonds amid virus outbreak

UBS's Ermotti to become Swiss Re chairman

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that...

Mar 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Skype co-founder’s Oriente secures US$20 million in debt funding facility 

ONLINE lending startup Oriente announced late on Wednesday that it has secured a US$20 million debt funding facility...

Mar 3, 2020 11:47 PM
Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve...

Mar 3, 2020 11:44 PM
Stocks

US stocks surge into positive territory on surprise Fed rate cut

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate cut to...

Mar 3, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust takes initiatives to counter coronavirus impact

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor-cum lessee and manager have taken initiatives to preserve and enhance...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.