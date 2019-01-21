You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nippon Life president says actively exploring M&A in US

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 3:50 PM

[TOKYO] Nippon Life Insurance Co is actively seeking mergers and acquisitions overseas, with a focus on the United States and Asia's emerging economies, the president of Japan's largest life insurer said on Monday.

Japanese insurers have been among the most aggressive in overseas acquisitions. Yet, unlike smaller rivals, Nippon Life has not made a deal in the United States, except for a minority stake in asset management company TCW Group in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The United States is the world's largest life insurance market. We are looking for ways to expand our business there," President Hiroshi Shimizu told Reuters in an interview.

"We would also like to explore various possibilities in Asia's emerging countries," he said, but did not provide details.

While life insurers say there is still room for growth in Japan as its ageing demographics is likely to create demand for new insurance products in nursing and medical care, they are under increasing pressure to look overseas as their home market is faced with a shrinking population.

Nippon Life is a mutual company owned by its insurance policy holders. It has made a string of acquisitions in recent years and had total assets of about 78 trillion yen (S$966.7 billion) as of the end of September last year.

Last year, Nippon Life bought an 85.1 per cent stake in the Japanese unit of U.S.-based MassMutual Financial Group for about 100 billion yen, with the aim of tapping MassMutual's wealthy clientele. In 2016, it made a $2.5 billion purchase of smaller domestic rival Mitsui Life Insurance Co to bolster sales through bank branch networks.

With these acquisitions and a new company being readied for third-party insurance agents sales channel, Shimizu said Nippon Life has acquired units necessary for the domestic life insurance business for the time being.

The company is now shifting greater emphasis to building up overseas businesses.

Nippon Life bought an 80 per cent stake in MLC Ltd, operator of Australia's fourth-largest life insurer, from National Australia Bank Ltd for A$2.4 billion in 2016.

But Nippon Life is the only one among Japan's top four private-sector life insurance companies that has not made a major acquisition in the United States.

Rival Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc bought U.S. insurer Protective Life Corp for about $5.6 billion in 2015, followed by Sumitomo Life's $3.7 billion acquisition of Symetra Financial Corp and Meiji Yasuda Life's $5 billion buy of StanCorp Financial Group in 2016.

"We cannot expand life insurance and asset management by ourselves alone overseas, we need to find partners that we can have long-term trust relationship with," Shimizu said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to US if no-deal Brexit -sources

Pound will rise against all G-10 peers this year, says Goldman

China’s bankers face smaller bonuses, fewer job opportunities

Japan manufacturers' mood slips to 2-year low

StanChart, Minds team up once again

Corporate debt mountain: A possible avalanche risk?

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening