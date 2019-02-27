You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
Authorities on Monday put out a discussion paper on data portability that boosts competition for consumers' benefit
Singapore
SINGAPORE banks may soon have to make it easy for customers to compare products and services for better financial planning, and then, for consumers to quickly switch between competing offers.
The Business Times understands that the banks here have been locked in working
