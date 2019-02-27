You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Authorities on Monday put out a discussion paper on data portability that boosts competition for consumers' benefit
Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
MAS has said that such powers will be imposed only when the circumstances call for the need for it.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

SINGAPORE banks may soon have to make it easy for customers to compare products and services for better financial planning, and then, for consumers to quickly switch between competing offers.

The Business Times understands that the banks here have been locked in working

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

BT_20190227_LTUBS27_3707682.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Ex-DBS CFO Jeanette Wong tipped to join UBS board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening