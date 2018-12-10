You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

No support from Merkel's party for Germany taking stake in Deutsche Bank

Substantial political resistance to deploying public funds despite govt support for a Deutsche-Commerzbank merger
Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hamburg

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling party wouldn't back the government taking a stake in Deutsche Bank AG to strengthen the nation's financial industry, senior members said.

"The argument for a 'big bank' can be discussed as a matter of economic policy, but it doesn't justify the use of taxpayers' money," Michael Meister, a member of the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU's) national leadership, said in an interview on Saturday.

He was responding to renewed speculation that the government is prodding Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG towards merging.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Scenarios that have been discussed in the Finance Ministry include one in which the German state would become Deutsche Bank's biggest shareholder for about five years before merging the two banks, Focus magazine reported, without saying how it got the information.

While a merger to build a strong bank for Germany's export-oriented economy is said to have won the government's support, how and when to reach that goal remains elusive.

Germany's government owns about 15 per cent of Commerzbank, making it the bank's largest shareholder.

Three other senior CDU officials who asked not to be identified all said a government stake in Deutsche Bank would be a non-starter. While Germany's finance ministry is controlled by the Social Democrats, Dr Merkel's coalition partner, the sentiment within the CDU signals substantial political resistance to deploying public funds.

The comments by Mr Meister, a former deputy finance minister, make it clear that Dr Merkel's party views the Commerzbank stake as an emergency measure owed to the financial crisis a decade ago that can't easily be replicated and would be hard to explain to voters. Representatives for the ministry, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

As an alternative scenario, Deutsche Bank could raise money from German industrial companies to buy Commerzbank, Focus said.

Another option discussed in the finance ministry has been creating a holding company that would own stakes in both banks, according to the report.

Merger speculation was fuelled when private equity firm Cerberus Capital LLP purchased stakes in both Deutsche and Commerzbank last year. More recently, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Germany needs strong banks.

Deutsche Bank's slumping share price and its protracted failure to revive growth has sparked talk that it may need to weigh a combination. A potential investment by German industrial businesses was explored in 2016 but wasn't pursued.

Deutsche Bank's top management is wary of any deal, not least because its low share price means that it would be merging from a position of weakness. Chief executive officer Christian Sewing has ruled out actively pursuing a deal before he can show he can hit his financial targets for next year.

Germany's largest lender has also been discussing converting itself into a holding company. Such a legal structure would make it easier to merge only parts of its operations - such as the retail bank - or add those operations to a joint venture with another bank. Chief financial officer James von Moltke has dismissed those discussions as non-strategic. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Danske Bank elects new chairman to steer it through crisis

Early Uber investment makes millions for Lance Armstrong

UBS executive says investors hyperventilating over normal swings

US consumer credit rose most in 11 months in October

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

Kuroda defends Japan central bank's ETF purchases

Editor's Choice

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Best World COO lauds new China strategy as share price surges

BT_20181208_PG1COVER_3637908.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Brunch

Restricted Regime

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

Dec 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble disputes regulators' allegations of improper accounting

BT_20181208_NOBLE_3638539.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Dec 8, 2018
Garage

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

BT_20181208_SCAUTO_3638432.jpg
Dec 8, 2018
Transport

Homegrown SC Auto launches first made-in-Singapore bus to meet demand for coaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening