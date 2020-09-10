You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nomura hires UBS's Ravi Raju in Asia wealth push

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 12:05 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

INVESTMENT bank Nomura on Thursday appointed Ravi Raju as head of international wealth management, a newly created role.

Based in Singapore, Mr Raju will be responsible for expanding Nomura's wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan as the firm looks to tap the growing ranks of wealthy individuals in the region.

He will work closely with the global markets and investment banking businesses to develop product offerings and drive a "unified solutions-led coverage effort", especially for entrepreneurs, family offices and external asset managers, Nomura said in a press statement.

Mr Raju joined the firm from UBS, where he was head of the ultra high net worth and global family office in Asia-Pacific.

Prior to UBS, he was with Deutsche Bank for 10 years, based in Singapore and Hong Kong, as head of wealth management for Asia-Pacific.

SEE ALSO

Alternative-asset price warning riles a US$110b investor

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At Nomura, Mr Raju will report to Rig Karkhanis, deputy head of global markets and head of global markets, Asia ex-Japan, with an additional reporting line to head of wholesale Steve Ashley.

Mr Karkhanis noted that Mr Raju has decades of experience across global platforms integrating markets and investment banking for high-net-worth clients.

This experience will be "invaluable" as Mr Raju builds the business for Nomura in Asia and subsequently when he extends that expertise to other global wealth management centres, added Mr Karkhanis.

From April this year, Nomura's wealth management business in Asia ex-Japan has been aligned under the wholesale division.

"We are already a top wealth manager in Japan, and Ravi coming on board will enable us to capture a share of the growing wealth pool in the rest of Asia," said Mr Ashley.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Former Goldman Sachs banker seeks to have 1MDB charges dropped

Euro clings onto gains as traders hold breath before ECB meeting

Macquarie Group to eliminate 70 From US workforce

MAS to step up 'supervisory engagement' to ensure banks meet Sora transition timelines

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

UOB's private equity arm discloses impact investing framework

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea draws extra 7.8t won budget to help small businesses, households

[SEOUL] South Korea is preparing the fourth supplementary budget of this year of around US$6.6 billion to aid...

Sep 10, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its recommendation on Pan-Asian supermarket and convenience-store operator, Dairy Farm...

Sep 10, 2020 11:47 AM
Stocks

Indonesia stocks slump on Jakarta's plans to reinstate virus curbs

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's main stock index slumped to its intraday lowest in more than two months on Thursday after the...

Sep 10, 2020 11:41 AM
Real Estate

US sells Hong Kong consulate compound for HK$2.57b

[HONG KONG] The US has sold its consulate staff compound in one of Hong Kong's most exclusive neighbourhoods for HK$...

Sep 10, 2020 11:31 AM
Banking & Finance

Former Goldman Sachs banker seeks to have 1MDB charges dropped

[KUALA LUMPUR] A former Goldman Sachs Group banker has sought to have his charges lightened or dropped after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.