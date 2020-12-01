You are here

Nomura to introduce permanent flexible work for Japan employees

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:18 AM

Nomura Holdings plans to make flexible work permanent for employees in Japan once the pandemic ends, underscoring how the health crisis may hasten changes to work styles in the nation.
[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings plans to make flexible work permanent for employees in Japan once the pandemic ends, underscoring how the health crisis may hasten changes to work styles in the nation.

Japan's biggest brokerage is finalising preparations to enhance its work from home programme, chief executive officer Kentaro Okuda said in a presentation Tuesday. The firm may introduce a minimum 40 per cent of hours to be spent in the office each month, he said. Each department would have certain discretion within that boundary.

Nomura is also considering a permanent flexible work regime at its offices outside of Japan, Bloomberg reported last month. Under those plans, which are at an early stage, 50 per cent of its corporate workforce overseas would work remotely at any one time.

Nomura will review the functions of its offices in Japan, based on "diverse working styles", Mr Okuda said. It will consider creating satellite offices and new workplace designs.

Mr Okuda also updated investors on his business strategy, including plans to: expand the revenue base from its private markets business, particularly in the Americas recruit relationship managers and boost assets under management for wealthy clients in Asia and the Middle East open a third branch in China to serve rich clients there.

