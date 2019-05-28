You are here

Home > Consumer

Norwegian pension fund ditches alcohol, gambling and pornography

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 10:07 PM

[OSLO] The largest pension fund in Norway announced Tuesday it was blacklisting companies profiting from alcohol, gambling and pornography, and said it was divesting shares in well-known companies like Carlsberg and William Hill.

KLP, which manages some US$80 billion in assets, has sold its shares in about 90 companies that receive more than five per cent of their revenue from alcohol or betting.

The holdings accounted for about $320 million of the fund's assets.

"Responsible alcohol consumption and gambling can be positive elements in people's lives," KLP's CEO Sverre Thornes said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We acknowledge, however, that alcohol and gambling addiction have major negative consequences for individuals and their loved ones, as well as great costs for society," he continued.

The decision affects major brands, such as brewers Carlsberg, Heineken and Royal Unibrew as well as spirit makers Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau and Moet Hennessy, the wine and spirits arm of the luxury giant LVMH.

Online betting groups, such as William Hill or Betsson, were also dropped from the portfolio.

The pension fund also decided to ban companies who earn revenue from the production of pornography but said it didn't have any investments in such companies.

AFP

Consumer

GE to cut over 1,000 jobs in French power operations

FedEx apologises after 'misrouting' Huawei parcels

Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to authentic brands to further digital push

Scientists zoom in on bug behind Strep throat and scarlet fever

Asia's top chocolate producers can't meet the growing demand

Craft brewers lighten up and take aim at the 'sweaty consumer'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_M1_280519_59.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

doc75jlz2u94r85ubytdqp_doc6ucdi1rtkolcbznv8bo.jpg
May 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening