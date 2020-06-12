You are here

NTUC Income offers insurance coverage with bite-sized premiums

Locals can now pay as little as 30 Singapore cents to get critical illness, personal accident or term life coverage
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

BT_20200612_SNAP_4143044.jpg
Snack was conceived after a rollout of micro-insurance for Grab drivers, under a partnership between Grab and Income.
PHOTO: NTUC INCOME

Singapore

SINGAPOREANS can now pay as little as 30 Singapore cents to get critical illness, personal accident or term life coverage, under NTUC Income's new micro-insurance model.

Dubbed Snack, these policies allow the insured to gradually accumulate coverage with bite-sized...

