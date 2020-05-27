You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NUS raises S$300m in its first green bond issuance

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 1:19 PM
UPDATED Wed, May 27, 2020 - 2:10 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE National University of Singapore (NUS) has raised S$300 million through its first green bond issuance. 

The 10-year notes have a fixed coupon rate of 1.565 per cent and are expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's, said sole lead manager and bookrunner DBS on Wednesday. The deal was done by way of a private placement and fully underwritten by the bank.

The green bond is the first by a university in Asia, NUS said separately on the same day. 

The bond proceeds will go into financing green projects. These green projects are aligned to five focus areas - green buildings or precincts; renewable energy and energy efficiency infrastructure; sustainable water and wastewater management; pollution prevention and control; as well as sustainable management of natural resource and land use.

NUS has also launched a new green finance framework to provide the overarching criteria and guidelines for it to enter into green finance transactions such as green bonds and loans. OCBC Bank had acted as the green finance adviser in preparing the framework.

SEE ALSO

Tencent plans to sell billions of dollars in bonds globally

The university added that the framework was conceptualised with inputs from the NUS University Campus Infrastructure cluster, which oversees sustainable planning, development and operations of campus infrastructure at the university's campuses.

NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye said: "Tackling the climate change crisis is one of the biggest global challenges. This green bond, and our new green finance framework, will enable us to play an active role in addressing the growing crisis."

DBS Bank global head of fixed income Clifford Lee said that education is viewed globally as a sector that is resilient to economic cycles.

"We hope that this bond will be the first of many to come, and will heighten the focus on sustainability concerns, especially amid this period of pandemic-related societal and market stress," he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

KKR to invest US$1b to build data centres in Europe

Vietnam is Asia's best stock market performer in May

Facebook wallet for Libra digital coins renamed 'Novi'

Bank of Canada say it can deliver more monetary stimulus if needed

For banking to go digital, the first steps need to begin with empathy

Speculators bet on significant depreciation in HK$

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 02:08 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR to invest US$1b to build data centres in Europe

[LONDON] KKR & Co plans to put US$1 billion into a new data centre venture in Europe, according to people...

May 27, 2020 01:54 PM
Technology

Malaysia's Axiata to pick two 5G vendors, in move that could curb reliance on Huawei

[KUALA LUMPUR] Axiata Group, Malaysia's third-biggest telecom operator by subscribers, said it would select two...

May 27, 2020 01:48 PM
Garage

PropertyGuru launches new feature allowing 360-degree walk-through of units

SOUTH-EAST Asian real estate portal PropertyGuru on Wednesday said it has launched a new digital feature allowing a...

May 27, 2020 01:31 PM
Consumer

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut buys Australia's GKC Foods

[ZURICH] Barry Callebaut has signed a deal to buy Australian chocolate, coatings and fillings maker GKC Foods, the...

May 27, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector takings fall 1.1% in Q1

SINGAPORE'S services sector saw receipts fall 1.1 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2020, in a reversal...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.