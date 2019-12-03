You are here

Oanda names industry veteran David Grant as Asia-Pacific COO

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 11:18 AM
OANDA on Tuesday said it has appointed David Grant as its chief operating officer (COO) for the Asia-Pacific, to be based in Singapore. 

Mr Grant will be responsible for overseeing the firm's administrative and operational functions, as well as for enhancing the overall efficiency of the business, the company said. 

Oanda is an online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics provider.

According to the company, Mr Grant brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the electronic trading industry. He was most recently Asia-Pacific COO of Gain Capital, a US-based provider of online trading services.

Mr Grant has also helmed the role of COO in the Singapore offices of City Index and OptionsXpress previously, with stints in other financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and E*Trade.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Oanda's managing director for the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions, said: "An accomplished financial services professional, David brings with him an extraordinary knowledge of the industry landscape. His extensive experience in trading, operations and management will be invaluable as we look to further grow the business in Asia-Pacific."

Mr Grant's appointment comes after a series of new hires made by Oanda in recent weeks. The firm recently employed Mark Chesterman as head of trading, as well as Lucian Lauerman as head of solutions for business. Both of them report to Kurt vom Scheidt, who has assumed an expanded role as COO of the company. 

