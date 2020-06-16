OCBC, DBS to hire over 5,000 this year, with emphasis on tech roles

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WITH their respective pledges to create new jobs amid economic uncertainty, Singapore's two largest banks have committed to 5,000 new hires this year, with an emphasis on tech-related roles, as the Covid-19 crisis continues to expedite digitalisation in the sector.
This...
