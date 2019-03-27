You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

OCBC forms ethics committee, first such by a Singapore bank

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 4:08 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

OCBC Bank has become the first Singapore bank to set up an ethics and conduct board committee.

In a statement on Wednesday, OCBC said the new committee is to ensure that the group’s core values of trust and integrity continue to anchor the way it conducts its business.

"Given the environment today, where several financial institutions – including top international banks – have been mired in controversies in recent years involving ethical misconduct, the setting up of the new board committee is timely to ensure that responsible banking is rigorously enforced across the whole OCBC group," it said.

Chaired by OCBC chairman Ooi Sang Kuang, the new ethics and conduct board includes two other directors – Lee Tih Shih  and Christina Ong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It provides oversight of policies, guidelines and programmes that support a strong and responsible organisation culture firmly founded on its core values and the spirit of long-term thinking, the bank said.The new board committee held its first meeting on Wednesday and laid out its expectations and standards for all 29,000 employees of the group to sustain and grow a strong culture of responsible banking and fair dealing.The new committee oversees a new culture and conduct management committee chaired by group chief executive  Samuel Tsien.

The new management committee will implement initiatives to enhance existing policies and programmes on ethics and conduct, as well as roll out new ones to ensure these core values are always embedded in the DNA of each and every OCBC employee.

Said Mr Ooi: “In the last decade, there have been several high-profile examples of questionable conduct by financial institutions. These examples span the globe and the misconduct ranges from extreme overleveraging to violating international sanctions, tax fraud and money laundering. The misconduct stems mostly from an imbalance between the pursuit of financial goals and responsible banking."

Mr Ooi added: “The banking industry is transforming rapidly due to technological advancements, and customers’ expectations have also changed. However, what has not changed is that our customers still expect us to be utterly worthy of their trust. That is why amid so much change in the banking industry, our underlying values of integrity and honesty must never change.

“Trust in financial institutions is not just critical to a bank’s success. Without such trust, a country’s financial system will not be able to productively serve the country and society.”

Banking & Finance

Three charged with alleged spoofing of futures market, providing false statements to SGX

Australia's ANZ, NAB blame tighter credit checks for slowing home loans

JPMorgan names new co-head for Asia-Pacific investment banking

New Zealand central bank holds rates, says next move likely down

Wirecard fraud probe leaves unanswered questions

Wirecard: Law firm clears head office, says potential criminal liability for some Singapore staff

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

ak-2703-ura3_1.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

ak-2703-ura2.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Three charged with alleged spoofing of futures market, providing false statements to SGX

Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening