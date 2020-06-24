OCBC partners seven medical groups to launch healthcare app

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OCBC Bank has partnered seven medical groups to launch a healthcare app that provides access to more than 100 general practitioners (GPs) and specialists in Singapore.
The HealthPass by OCBC mobile app is available to all Singapore residents over the age of 18, including...
