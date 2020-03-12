OCBC says one of its staff diagnosed with novel coronavirus

OCBC Bank has confirmed that one of its staff was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Business Times (BT) understands the staff works at OCBC Centre on 65 Chulia Street.

The employee was last in the office on Feb 28 and had fallen ill a few days after. Since then, the staff has not been back in the office, OCBC said in response to queries from BT on Thursday.

Employees who had close contact with the colleague are now working from home as a precautionary measure, and a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the office and the common areas have been completed.

"We are giving our colleague and our colleague's family the best possible support. We wish our colleague a speedy recovery," said Koh Ching Ching, the bank's head of group brand and communications.

OCBC shares closed at S$9.50 on Wednesday, down S$0.22 or 2.3 per cent.