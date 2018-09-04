You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

OCBC says software failure caused bank's service outage on Saturday

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 10:29 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

colin-ocbc-4.jpg
OCBC Bank said on Tuesday night that a software failure in the backup unit for its core banking system was behind Saturday's service outage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

OCBC Bank said on Tuesday night that a software failure in the backup unit for its core banking system was behind Saturday's service outage.

The bank suffered a service outage for almost three hours on Saturday night, inconveniencing users who were unable to use OCBC's automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking channels, Nets and card services. 

Group chief executive Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Tuesday: "We have identified the root cause of the service disruption of our banking channels on 1 September 2018. The disruption occurred intermittently from 8.45 pm and worsened at 8.53 pm when all banking channels went down.

"A software failure in the backup unit for the core banking system resulted in the customer transaction data not being successfully transferred. This caused the storage in the core banking system to reach its maximum capacity and to stop accepting new transaction data. The software failure signal was unfortunately not detected for rectification due to a human oversight. As a result, the core banking system was not able to function properly, which affected our ATM network, online banking channels, NETS and card services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As we restarted the system to restore the services, we made sure that all customer and transaction data was protected.  Banking services resumed progressively from 11.32 pm and all services were restored by 12.30 am."

Measures have been taken to prevent any future recurrence, Mr Tsien added.

He said: "The service disruption was totally unacceptable. I am grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers."

Banking & Finance

Carney signals he might stay longer at Bank of England

Deutsche Bank to exit Eurostoxx 50 in blow to lender: documents

Australia's Westpac fined for bad mortgage system amid bank inquiry

Turkey fallout reaches South Korea as record money-market funds pulled

The trader who shattered UBS now faces his own reckoning

ING settles money laundering case with Dutch prosecutors for 775m euros

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening