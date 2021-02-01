OCBC sees more taking first step in financial planning

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE might be a well-developed financial centre, but consumers here remain daunted by the effort it seems to take to plan their finances.
This fear of financial planning has an impact on their financial well-being. About 75 per cent of Singaporeans are not on track...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes